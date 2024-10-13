Tensions Escalate on the Korean Peninsula Amid Drone Dispute

In a significant escalation of military tensions, North Korea announced on Sunday that it has positioned its front-line army units on high alert, ready to strike South Korea. The move comes amid accusations that South Korea flew drones over Pyongyang, a claim that South Korea denies.

South Korea has not confirmed the alleged drone flights but has issued a stern warning that it will respond forcefully if the safety of its citizens is threatened. The North's Defence Ministry stated that its military has been ordered to prepare for possible strikes should South Korea send drones over the border again.

The ongoing tensions are exacerbated by the collapse of diplomatic efforts to resolve North Korea's nuclear ambitions and the pending US presidential election, during which North Korea may seek to increase its leverage. Recent provocations include North Korea's balloon campaigns and South Korea's counter-propaganda measures.

