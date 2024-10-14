Left Menu

Chidambaram Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

Congress leader P Chidambaram emphasized that the new Jammu and Kashmir government should prioritize the restoration of statehood. He urged the INDIA bloc parties to back this demand, and if needed, approach the Supreme Court, highlighting a previous central government promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 00:01 IST
Chidambaram Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Congress leader P Chidambaram called on the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir government to make the restoration of statehood their primary agenda.

He pressed the aligned INDIA bloc parties to fully support this demand, suggesting that non-compliance by the central government should lead the state government to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Highlighting a historical promise made by the central government, Chidambaram reminded that any delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be a breach of trust and potentially contempt of court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

