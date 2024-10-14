Macron's Diplomatic Plea for Middle East Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron called for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to back a 'general de-escalation' of tensions in the Middle East. This conversation underscores Macron's push for diplomatic solutions amidst regional conflicts, according to the presidential office.

Simultaneously, Macron stressed the 'absolute necessity' of achieving a ceasefire in Lebanon during talks with the country's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati. The French leader is determined to see peace established in the region without delay.

Macron's diplomatic outreach highlights France's ongoing commitment to fostering stability and preventing further escalation in the volatile Middle East landscape.

