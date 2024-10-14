Left Menu

Macron's Diplomatic Plea for Middle East Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to support de-escalation in the Middle East. He also emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon to caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in separate discussions. These talks aim at reducing regional tensions.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to back a 'general de-escalation' of tensions in the Middle East. This conversation underscores Macron's push for diplomatic solutions amidst regional conflicts, according to the presidential office.

Simultaneously, Macron stressed the 'absolute necessity' of achieving a ceasefire in Lebanon during talks with the country's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati. The French leader is determined to see peace established in the region without delay.

Macron's diplomatic outreach highlights France's ongoing commitment to fostering stability and preventing further escalation in the volatile Middle East landscape.

