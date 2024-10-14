Congress Raises Concerns Over Karnataka's Tax Devolution in Parliament

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reiterated the party's allegation that the Centre has allocated insufficient funds to Karnataka in the recent tax devolution. Kharge announced that Congress would raise the matter in Parliament, highlighting the alleged discrimination against several South Indian states, including Karnataka.

The Union Government's recent tax devolution allocation saw Karnataka receive Rs 6,498 crore, a figure that Congress leaders in the state have criticized as being disproportionately low compared to other regions. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has voiced concerns that Karnataka contributes significantly to national taxes but receives less in return.

Shivakumar further announced plans to initiate an 'Our Tax, Our Right' campaign to spotlight these discrepancies. He questioned why BJP leaders and ministers from Karnataka were not raising the issue in Delhi, despite having a significant presence in the Union Government. Congress former MP DK Suresh echoed sentiments of regional discrimination, urging the Indian Government to reassess the allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)