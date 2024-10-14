Pakistan Braces for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit Amid Heightened Security

Pakistan is gearing up to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit starting Tuesday in Islamabad under tight security due to a surge in terror threats and political tensions. This prestigious event will gather prominent foreign leaders including ministers from China, Russia, and India.

The summit will focus on advancing cooperation among SCO member states in key areas such as economy, trade, and environment. Discussions are set to include socio-cultural linkages and the review of the Organisation's performance with the potential adoption of vital decisions, including the approval of its budget.

With Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presiding, the event is overshadowed by protests from former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, threatening to disrupt the summit. Security forces are on high alert, while behind-the-scenes negotiations are ongoing to avert political disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)