Uttar Pradesh Leaders Call for Calm Amid Escalating Tensions in Bahraich

Protests in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, turned violent, prompting Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to urge peace. The situation is under control, but emphasis remains on strict punishment for culprits. State leadership takes action to prevent further unrest.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to escalating protests in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday urged residents to maintain peace. He promised strict punishment for perpetrators and assured justice for the victims, stressing that conspiracies to disrupt peace in Uttar Pradesh would fail.

Both Maurya and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra implored the public to stay peaceful and avoid taking the law into their own hands. Vadra criticized administrative inaction and called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for immediate measures to curb violence and restore public confidence.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed control over the situation, with appeals from Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad reinforcing the need for communal harmony. The violence, stemming from a clash during a Durga idol immersion, led to injuries and one death, highlighting the urgency for robust policing and community dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

