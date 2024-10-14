Uttar Pradesh Leaders Call for Calm Amid Escalating Tensions in Bahraich

In response to escalating protests in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday urged residents to maintain peace. He promised strict punishment for perpetrators and assured justice for the victims, stressing that conspiracies to disrupt peace in Uttar Pradesh would fail.

Both Maurya and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra implored the public to stay peaceful and avoid taking the law into their own hands. Vadra criticized administrative inaction and called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for immediate measures to curb violence and restore public confidence.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed control over the situation, with appeals from Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad reinforcing the need for communal harmony. The violence, stemming from a clash during a Durga idol immersion, led to injuries and one death, highlighting the urgency for robust policing and community dialogue.

