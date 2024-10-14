Kamala Harris Targets Black Male Voters with Bold Policies
Kamala Harris unveiled policy proposals targeting Black men, including forgivable small business loans and legal marijuana industry access. The move aims to bolster her support among Black male voters and includes initiatives in health and cryptocurrency. Democrats are concerned about Black male voter turnout in the upcoming election.
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has announced a series of new policies on Monday, directly targeting Black male voters. Key proposals include offering fully forgivable small business loans and ensuring access to the emerging legal recreational marijuana industry.
These efforts are part of a strategic push by the Harris campaign amidst concerns from Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, over whether Black male voter turnout will match previous elections. Harris aims to make these voters a focal point in her campaign during the critical final stages. The plan, first reported by Reuters, includes facilitating 1 million loans up to $20,000 and prioritizing Black entrepreneurs in the marijuana market.
In addition, her agenda encompasses boosting opportunities in the cryptocurrency sector and launching a health equity initiative addressing diseases disproportionately affecting Black men, such as sickle cell. As over a quarter of young Black men indicate potential support for Trump, Harris emphasizes her economic proposals' universal benefits, regardless of race. She will likely discuss these initiatives further during her visit to Erie County, Pennsylvania.
(With inputs from agencies.)
