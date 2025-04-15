Turbulent Waters: Protests Erupt Over Sand Blockage at Muthalapozhi Harbour

Activists from the Congress party launched a protest on Tuesday at the residence of Saji Cheriyan, Kerala's Fisheries Minister, demanding quick resolution to a crisis at Muthalapozhi harbour. The agitators, some of whom were local fishermen, called for urgent intervention to solve the sand blockage issue at the estuary, which has resulted in flood threats and hampered the livelihood of many.

Reports suggest that the state government is contemplating the closure of the harbour due to the accumulation of sand, potentially relocating affected fishermen to other areas. In response, trade unions and local community members have warned against ceasing operations, emphasizing that the blockage affects not just the fishermen but also jeopardizes regional employment and safety.

Despite the government's recent approval for the comprehensive development of the port, fishermen face dangers from the blocked estuary. The area is infamous for accidents and hazardous conditions. Numerous protests have been ignited, including a symbolic lockup of the assistant executive engineer's office in Muthalapozhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)