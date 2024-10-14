NCP Shake-up: Sanjeev Nimbalkar Joins Sharad Pawar's Camp

Political realignments continue to shake Maharashtra's landscape as Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar, brother of notable NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, publicly joined forces with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) faction in Phaltan, Satara district.

The event, attended by NCP MLA Dipak Chavan and his group of supporters, strengthens the NCP (SP) ranks. The gathering was graced by the presence of the party's chief architect, Sharad Pawar.

This shift has fanned speculations of broader political realignments, especially after recent defections from BJP quarters. Pawar hinted at unity within his party, despite Ramraje's absence, noting his dissatisfaction within the ruling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)