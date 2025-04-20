Left Menu

Thackeray Reunion Talks Stir Maharashtra Politics

Speculations swirl as Uddhav and Raj Thackeray signal potential reconciliation for Maharashtra's sake. Shiv Sena lauds Eknath Shinde for positive state developments, questioning the Thackeray reunion's impact. Deputy CM Fadnavis supports the move, endorsing unity for the Marathi community and state interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:06 IST
Thackeray Reunion Talks Stir Maharashtra Politics
Shiv Sena leader Kiran Jagannath Pawaskar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra is abuzz with speculation as former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray express willingness to reconcile for the state's benefit.

Shiv Sena leader Kiran Jagannath argues that Maharashtra's progress, attributed to current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, occurred despite the Thackerays' separation. He questions the true impact a reunion would have, citing loyalty to party founder Bal Thackeray.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis views the potential Thackeray reunion as positive, emphasizing unity for Maharashtra's and the Marathi community's welfare. The talk follows Raj Thackeray's openness to mending ties in a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025