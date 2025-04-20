Thackeray Reunion Talks Stir Maharashtra Politics

The political landscape in Maharashtra is abuzz with speculation as former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray express willingness to reconcile for the state's benefit.

Shiv Sena leader Kiran Jagannath argues that Maharashtra's progress, attributed to current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, occurred despite the Thackerays' separation. He questions the true impact a reunion would have, citing loyalty to party founder Bal Thackeray.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis views the potential Thackeray reunion as positive, emphasizing unity for Maharashtra's and the Marathi community's welfare. The talk follows Raj Thackeray's openness to mending ties in a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

