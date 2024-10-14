Punjab Gram Panchayat Polls: Security Tightens Amid Alleged Irregularities
In Punjab, gram panchayat elections are set to take place amid heightened security, despite calls for deferment due to alleged nomination irregularities. Over 1.33 crore voters will cast their votes for 'Sarpanch' and 'Panch' positions, with results announced the same day. Critics accuse ruling parties of influencing the process.
The Punjab gram panchayat elections will proceed on Tuesday under tight security, despite the Congress's calls for postponement over claims of irregularities during the nomination process. Voting for 'Sarpanch' and 'Panch' roles starts at 8 am and ends at 4 pm.
Polling will occur at 19,110 booths, 1,187 of which are marked hyper-sensitive. Over 1.33 crore voters are registered, consisting of 70.51 lakh male and 63.46 lakh female participants. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urges peaceful participation.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed petitions challenging the polls, while opposition figures accuse the government of misconduct. Local leaders argue voters are shifting support towards the ruling AAP, citing fair governance and electoral transparency.
