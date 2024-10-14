Left Menu

Maharashtra BJP Strategizes Amidst Election Preparations

The Maharashtra BJP core group meeting concluded with strategic discussions on seat sharing and candidacies for the upcoming elections. Key party figures, including National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, participated. The second meeting phase will finalize candidate names before the elections later this year.

The first phase of the Maharashtra BJP core group meeting wrapped up on Monday with crucial discussions centering on the allocation of seats for current MLAs. The meeting, lasting about three hours, took place at the BJP headquarters, under the leadership of National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Attended by notable figures such as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and several senior BJP leaders, the session focused on seat sharing among alliance parties. Central leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah, was also present to ensure alignment on strategy before finalizing candidate names in the upcoming Central Election Committee meeting.

Insiders reveal that not all current BJP MLAs will be renominated, as the party evaluates past performance and prepares for a strategic fight in the Maharashtra elections, which will pitch the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition against the Maha Yuti Alliance later this year.

