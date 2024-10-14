Temple Vandalism Sparks Political Tension in Telangana
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands severe action against those responsible for vandalizing a temple idol in Telangana, criticizing the Congress government for inaction. He questions why mentally unsound individuals are targeting Hindu temples and urges unity among Hindus. BJP slams Congress for aligning with AIMIM.
- Country:
- India
In Telangana, a temple idol's vandalization has prompted Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to demand decisive action from the Congress government. Addressing reporters, Kumar criticized what he perceived as inaction, questioning why targets seemed focused solely on Hindu temples.
The Minister also responded to Congress president Mallijarjun Kharge's comments labeling the BJP a 'party of terrorists,' challenging the Congress party's alliance choices, and highlighting perceived biases against Hindu places of worship.
As tensions rose in Secunderabad following the incident, BJP MLA Rakesh Reddy called for Hindu unity in the face of attacks while protesters demanded justice. The ongoing political discourse underlines deepening divides in the state's religious and political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
