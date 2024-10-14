Left Menu

Temple Vandalism Sparks Political Tension in Telangana

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands severe action against those responsible for vandalizing a temple idol in Telangana, criticizing the Congress government for inaction. He questions why mentally unsound individuals are targeting Hindu temples and urges unity among Hindus. BJP slams Congress for aligning with AIMIM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:53 IST
Temple Vandalism Sparks Political Tension in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana, a temple idol's vandalization has prompted Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to demand decisive action from the Congress government. Addressing reporters, Kumar criticized what he perceived as inaction, questioning why targets seemed focused solely on Hindu temples.

The Minister also responded to Congress president Mallijarjun Kharge's comments labeling the BJP a 'party of terrorists,' challenging the Congress party's alliance choices, and highlighting perceived biases against Hindu places of worship.

As tensions rose in Secunderabad following the incident, BJP MLA Rakesh Reddy called for Hindu unity in the face of attacks while protesters demanded justice. The ongoing political discourse underlines deepening divides in the state's religious and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024