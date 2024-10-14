JMM-Led Alliance Gears Up for Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared that the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections. This decision was made during a meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) central committee.

After assessing their election readiness, Soren conveyed confidence in the alliance's ability to regain power, emphasizing their commitment to welfare initiatives over mere announcements, setting a contrast with the BJP's approach.

The JMM also highlighted women's empowerment initiatives as a key achievement, countering the BJP's criticized record on women's issues. The central committee authorized leaders for assembly constituency divisions and candidate selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)