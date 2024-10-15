Left Menu

Condemnation: Iran's Missile Supply Sparks Global Concerns

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemn Iran's missile supply to Russia and its attacks on Israel. Both leaders met before an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, affirming their commitment to sanction Iran.

Updated: 15-10-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 02:29 IST
David Lammy

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a strong condemnation of Iran's actions on Monday. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office reported their unified stance against Iran's ballistic missile supply to Russia, intended for use in Ukraine, as well as Iran's attacks on Israel.

This declaration came as Lammy and Borrell convened ahead of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council meeting. The discussion underscored the significance of European alignment amid the complex geopolitical climate.

The two leaders reassured their commitment to imposing sanctions on Iran's regime, aiming to deter its aggressive actions against Israel and prevent further escalations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

