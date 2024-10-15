Demographic Disruptions: A Call to Preserve Bharat's Unity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised alarms on Tuesday over the increasing threat of demographic disorder in the nation, warning of its severe implications comparable to a nuclear bomb.

Speaking at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, Dhankhar expressed concerns about 'demographic dislocation' turning some regions into political strongholds, stripping elections of meaning. He differentiated between organic demographic changes and those manipulated strategically for disruptive purposes, describing the latter as 'frightening.'

Calling for vigilance, Dhankhar urged an 'ideological and mental counter-attack' against forces attacking India's shared cultural heritage, emphasizing national unity as essential amidst rising challenges. He warned against the dangers posed by 'champions of anarchy' and endorsed democratic power rooted in the people's will.

(With inputs from agencies.)