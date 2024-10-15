Left Menu

Red Alert Postpones Stalin's Visit to Kashmir Swearing-In

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will not attend Omar Abdullah's swearing-in as Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister due to a 'red alert' for heavy rain from the northeast monsoon. DMK MP Kanimozhi will represent the party instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:40 IST
M K Stalin Image Credit:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will skip Omar Abdullah's swearing-in as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. His absence is due to a 'red alert' issued by the IMD over heavy rain from the northeast monsoon, state officials announced Tuesday.

A 'red alert' warns of significant rainfall exceeding 20 cm within a day. Consequently, DMK MP Kanimozhi will attend the ceremony, representing the party on October 16. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah personally invited Stalin for his son's swearing-in.

Despite the invitation, Stalin expressed his regret over being unable to attend due to pressing precautionary duties related to the weather alert. Kanimozhi, the party's parliamentary leader, will step in for the event, official statements confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

