India-Canada Tensions Escalate Amid Controversy

India has outrightly dismissed allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that link Indian agents to criminal activities in Canada. Official sources in New Delhi affirmed no evidence was shared with India regarding the Nijjar case.

The situation worsened when Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly suggested sanctions as an option, sparking further diplomatic tension. India swiftly countered these claims, maintaining its denial of any involvement.

To compound the scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of establishing global regulations for digital technology and the ethical use of AI, amid this diplomatic confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)