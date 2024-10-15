India-Canada Tensions Escalate Amid Controversy
Tensions rise as India denies accusations made by Canada linking Indian agents to criminal gangs. Canadian Minister hints at possible sanctions against India. Amid the diplomatic row, Indian PM Modi calls for global digital rules. The controversy intensifies with various political and international reactions.
- Country:
- India
India has outrightly dismissed allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that link Indian agents to criminal activities in Canada. Official sources in New Delhi affirmed no evidence was shared with India regarding the Nijjar case.
The situation worsened when Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly suggested sanctions as an option, sparking further diplomatic tension. India swiftly countered these claims, maintaining its denial of any involvement.
To compound the scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of establishing global regulations for digital technology and the ethical use of AI, amid this diplomatic confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assertions by Canadian officials that Canada presented credible evidence to India in Nijjar case is simply not true: Govt Sources.
Diplomatic Row Escalates Without Impacting India-Canada Trade Relations
Canadian approach is to make vague accusations, put burden of denial on India: Sources on Canada's allegations against India in Nijjar case.
Algeria Excludes French Wheat Amid Diplomatic Row