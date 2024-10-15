Left Menu

India-Canada Tensions Escalate Amid Controversy

Tensions rise as India denies accusations made by Canada linking Indian agents to criminal gangs. Canadian Minister hints at possible sanctions against India. Amid the diplomatic row, Indian PM Modi calls for global digital rules. The controversy intensifies with various political and international reactions.

Updated: 15-10-2024 17:15 IST
Trudeau
  • Country:
  • India

India has outrightly dismissed allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that link Indian agents to criminal activities in Canada. Official sources in New Delhi affirmed no evidence was shared with India regarding the Nijjar case.

The situation worsened when Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly suggested sanctions as an option, sparking further diplomatic tension. India swiftly countered these claims, maintaining its denial of any involvement.

To compound the scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of establishing global regulations for digital technology and the ethical use of AI, amid this diplomatic confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

