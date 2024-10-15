Britain Halts Talks with Georgia Amid Democracy Concerns

Britain has suspended its longstanding annual security dialogue with Georgia, citing concerns over democratic backsliding just weeks before Georgia's pivotal parliamentary election. The British ambassador to Tbilisi, Gareth Ward, shared in an interview that Georgia's government has taken a different course than expected.

Tensions have escalated this year between pro-Western Georgia and other Western nations, including Britain, as they express disapproval of laws seen as stifling dissent. Such laws are reminiscent of Russian policies, prompting fears of Georgia moving towards Russia's influence rather than pursuing European Union aspirations.

The UK's halt of the 'Wardrop Dialogue' and other defense talks underlines its serious concerns. Ambassador Ward emphasized the hope for post-election evidence of Georgia's return to a Euro-Atlantic alliance to rebuild trust. The European Union has also warned of potential sanctions should Georgia stray from democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)