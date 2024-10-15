Left Menu

BJP's Battle for Jharkhand: Reclaiming Tribal Power Amid Corruption Allegations

The BJP aims to reclaim power in Jharkhand by contesting the JMM-led alliance. With corruption accusations against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and leveraging welfare schemes, both parties fight for the tribal-dominated state. Phase-wise voting is slated for November 13 and 20, highlighting the high-stakes political battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensified political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to regain control in Jharkhand, a state dominated by tribal voters.

The BJP, led by prominent figures like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, plans to exploit the corruption allegations surrounding Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Set for November 13 and 20, the upcoming elections will see the BJP banking on welfare schemes and development promises to contest the JMM-led coalition, which in turn appeals to tribal sentiments to secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

