BJP's Battle for Jharkhand: Reclaiming Tribal Power Amid Corruption Allegations

In an intensified political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to regain control in Jharkhand, a state dominated by tribal voters.

The BJP, led by prominent figures like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, plans to exploit the corruption allegations surrounding Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Set for November 13 and 20, the upcoming elections will see the BJP banking on welfare schemes and development promises to contest the JMM-led coalition, which in turn appeals to tribal sentiments to secure victory.

