Electoral Pulse: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Gear Up for November Polls
With electoral schedules announced, Farooq Abdullah urges INDIA bloc leaders to connect with voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Jharkhand's elections occur in two phases, while Maharashtra heads for a single-phase election, with results set for November 23. Over 2.6 crore voters will participate in Jharkhand alone.
Following the announcement of electoral timetables for Jharkhand and Maharashtra, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has called upon leaders of the INDIA bloc to actively engage with the electorate in the two states. Abdullah expressed optimism that the INDIA alliance will take these elections seriously and avoid complacency.
In Jharkhand, voters will head to the polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, while the entire state of Maharashtra will cast their votes on November 20, as announced by the Election Commission. Results are scheduled for November 23.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that Jharkhand has 2.60 crore eligible voters, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters. In Maharashtra, important electoral timelines include gazette notifications on October 22, nomination deadlines on October 29, and final withdrawal of candidacies by November 4. Key electoral contests in Maharashtra will see the Mahayuti Alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition vying for leadership.
