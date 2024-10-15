Assam By-Elections: A Political Showdown

By-elections in five Assam assembly constituencies are scheduled for November 13, as announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

These elections, affecting four BJP-led NDA and one Congress seat, arose after the respective MLAs moved to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. Notable transfers include Dholai's BJP MLA Parimal Suklabaidya and Congress's Samaguri MLA Rakibul Hussain.

AGP's and UPPL's elected officials will also vie for Bongaigaon and Sidli seats. Nominations must be submitted by October 25, with counting slated for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)