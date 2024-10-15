Left Menu

Assam By-Elections: A Political Showdown

Five assembly constituencies in Assam are set for by-elections on November 13. These by-elections were prompted by MLAs moving to the Lok Sabha. The BJP will contest in Dholai, Behali, and Samaguri, while AGP and UPPL will contest in Bongaigaon and Sidli. Results will be announced on November 23.

By-elections in five Assam assembly constituencies are scheduled for November 13, as announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

These elections, affecting four BJP-led NDA and one Congress seat, arose after the respective MLAs moved to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. Notable transfers include Dholai's BJP MLA Parimal Suklabaidya and Congress's Samaguri MLA Rakibul Hussain.

AGP's and UPPL's elected officials will also vie for Bongaigaon and Sidli seats. Nominations must be submitted by October 25, with counting slated for November 23.

