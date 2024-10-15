EU's Migration Challenge: The Missing Puzzle Piece
Deputy Minister Sofia Voultepsi criticised the European Commission's inadequate policy on deporting migrants. As wars and climate change escalate global displacement, she stressed the need for unified EU systems for asylum, returns, and integration. Europe anticipates prolonged pressure from migration due to geopolitical and environmental crises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:15 IST
- Country:
- Greece
A Greek official has criticized the outgoing European Commission for its failure to establish a unified policy on deporting migrants amid rising global displacement driven by war and climate change.
Sofia Voultepsi, Deputy Minister for Migration, highlighted shortcomings in a recent EU migration pact, stating, 'We must have a common system for asylum, returns, and integration.'
Europe faces ongoing pressure from migrants, with recent rescues off Greek waters and a policy overhaul underway in Poland, emphasizing the broader implications of geopolitical and environmental crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement