EU's Migration Challenge: The Missing Puzzle Piece

A Greek official has criticized the outgoing European Commission for its failure to establish a unified policy on deporting migrants amid rising global displacement driven by war and climate change.

Sofia Voultepsi, Deputy Minister for Migration, highlighted shortcomings in a recent EU migration pact, stating, 'We must have a common system for asylum, returns, and integration.'

Europe faces ongoing pressure from migrants, with recent rescues off Greek waters and a policy overhaul underway in Poland, emphasizing the broader implications of geopolitical and environmental crises.

