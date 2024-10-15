Priyanka Gandhi's Parliamentary Debut from Wayanad: A New Era for Congress

The stage is set for an intriguing electoral contest as the Election Commission announces the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is poised to make her much-anticipated electoral debut, marking her entry into Parliament after five years in active politics.

The decision for Priyanka to contest in Wayanad follows the Congress's strategic choice for Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli, solidifying the family's political influence. Her entry marks a historic moment as the three Gandhi family members—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka—prepare to serve in Parliament together.

Priyanka Gandhi, a seasoned strategist and campaigner, expresses confidence as she steps up to represent Wayanad. Her electoral journey is closely watched as she aims to revitalize the Congress party's fortunes in the region and beyond, amid a politically charged environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)