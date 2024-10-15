Left Menu

High-Stakes Handshakes at the SCO Summit: Jaishankar Meets Pakistan's Prime Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a SCO conclave in Islamabad. This marks the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years, following strained relations over terrorism and Kashmir. The SCO summit focuses on trade and economic agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:33 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a brief but cordial interaction with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Arriving in Pakistan for the first time in nearly nine years, Jaishankar was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials and exchanged pleasantries with Sharif at a dinner reception hosted for SCO delegates.

The visit comes as a historic engagement amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations, centered around issues like terrorism and Kashmir. Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government summit on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

