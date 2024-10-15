High-Stakes Handshakes at the SCO Summit: Jaishankar Meets Pakistan's Prime Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a brief but cordial interaction with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Arriving in Pakistan for the first time in nearly nine years, Jaishankar was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials and exchanged pleasantries with Sharif at a dinner reception hosted for SCO delegates.

The visit comes as a historic engagement amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations, centered around issues like terrorism and Kashmir. Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government summit on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)