Congress Investigates EVM Battery Discrepancies in Haryana Election Defeat

The Congress party is delving into the reasons for its defeat in the Haryana assembly polls, with a special focus on alleged discrepancies in the electronic voting machine (EVM) batteries.

Senior Congress leaders are in dialogue with candidates, compiling reports on both the defeat and technical issues observed during the election.

A fact-finding committee, along with central observers, has been deployed to Haryana to gather opinions, assess technical concerns, and scrutinize the election process, as the party questions the Election Commission's response to irregularities.

