Congress Investigates EVM Battery Discrepancies in Haryana Election Defeat

The Congress leadership has tasked senior members to investigate its Haryana assembly election defeat, focusing on EVM battery discrepancies. Supervisors have been appointed to meet with party candidates and gather reports. A technical team is conducting booth visits to further examine and report on alleged irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is delving into the reasons for its defeat in the Haryana assembly polls, with a special focus on alleged discrepancies in the electronic voting machine (EVM) batteries.

Senior Congress leaders are in dialogue with candidates, compiling reports on both the defeat and technical issues observed during the election.

A fact-finding committee, along with central observers, has been deployed to Haryana to gather opinions, assess technical concerns, and scrutinize the election process, as the party questions the Election Commission's response to irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

