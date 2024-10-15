Priyanka Gandhi Set to Contest Wayanad By-Election Amid Congress Enthusiasm

The Congress Party has mobilized its forces, arranging a procession in Kalpetta, Wayanad, as they prepare for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's potential by-election candidacy. The Election Commission confirmed by-election dates for Wayanad and two other Kerala constituencies, Chelakkara and Palakkad.

Although official candidate announcements are pending, it is widely anticipated that Priyanka will contest in Wayanad. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi previously vacated the seat, choosing to keep the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Party members, notably energized, expressed ambitious goals for Priyanka's expected campaign, aiming to surpass Rahul's previous lead. The CPI announced plans to oppose her with a strong candidate from the ruling LDF, highlighting an intense political battle ahead.

