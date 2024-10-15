Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Makes Electoral Debut in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to make her electoral debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad, Kerala. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed her candidacy. Previously, she campaigned for her brother Rahul Gandhi, who held the seat but vacated after winning.
In a significant move, the Congress party has announced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll next month. Priyanka, serving as the party's general secretary, will be making her first electoral appearance in Kerala's political landscape.
Previously, Priyanka actively campaigned for her brother, Rahul Gandhi, during the general elections. Rahul successfully contested and won Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats, subsequently vacating Wayanad.
Along with Priyanka, Congress also revealed Rahul Mamkootathil as candidate for Palakkad and Ramya Haridas for the Chelakkara assembly constituency, setting the stage for a competitive bypoll in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
