Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Makes Electoral Debut in Wayanad

In a significant move, the Congress party has announced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll next month. Priyanka, serving as the party's general secretary, will be making her first electoral appearance in Kerala's political landscape.

Previously, Priyanka actively campaigned for her brother, Rahul Gandhi, during the general elections. Rahul successfully contested and won Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats, subsequently vacating Wayanad.

Along with Priyanka, Congress also revealed Rahul Mamkootathil as candidate for Palakkad and Ramya Haridas for the Chelakkara assembly constituency, setting the stage for a competitive bypoll in Kerala.

