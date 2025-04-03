Court Postpones Rahul Gandhi Defamation Hearing: Political Battle Persists
A special court has postponed the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi to April 15 due to the absence of a witness from the complainant's side. The case, filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018, has seen multiple postponements and proceedings, with Gandhi pleading not guilty.
A special court on Thursday postponed a defamation hearing involving Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The delay was due to the complainant's failure to provide a witness.
Rae Bareli MP's advocate, Kashi Prasad Shukla, confirmed that the hearing was rescheduled for April 15 due to this issue. The legal battle started in 2018, initiated by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra over alleged derogatory statements made by Gandhi against BJP leader Amit Shah.
Throughout several proceedings from 2018 to 2023, Rahul Gandhi's regular absence from court caused delays. Despite eventually receiving bail, he attributed the case to political conspiracy but denied all allegations. Meanwhile, earlier this year, hearings faced further postponements due to a lawyers' strike and his advocate's health issues.
