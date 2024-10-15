BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Polls: Key Leaders Converge
The BJP's Central Election Committee held a crucial meeting to finalize candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Prominent leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah, discussed potential nominees. The polls, with coalition strategies in place, are scheduled for November with the BJP aiming to improve past performance.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee gathered on Tuesday evening to determine the party's candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections scheduled for November.
Key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, and national general secretary B L Santhosh were present to deliberate on the probable candidates list.
The BJP plans to contest in coalition with the Janata Dal (United) and the All Jharkhand Students' Union Party, possibly aligning with the Lok Janshakti Party. The Jharkhand elections are crucial as the BJP aims to surpass its 2019 performance, where it won 25 of 81 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devender Singh Rana Praises PM Modi's Leadership Amid Jammu-Kashmir Elections
PM Modi's Gobar-Dhan Yojana: Transforming Rural India with Clean Energy and Health Benefits
Govinda Injured by Accidental Gunshot, Kashmera Shah Visits Hospital
Prime Minister Modi Welcomes Jamaican PM Andrew Holness in Historic India Visit
Rahul Gandhi Launches Fierce Attack on PM Modi Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls