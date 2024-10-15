Left Menu

BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Polls: Key Leaders Converge

The BJP's Central Election Committee held a crucial meeting to finalize candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Prominent leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah, discussed potential nominees. The polls, with coalition strategies in place, are scheduled for November with the BJP aiming to improve past performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:33 IST
BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Polls: Key Leaders Converge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee gathered on Tuesday evening to determine the party's candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections scheduled for November.

Key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, and national general secretary B L Santhosh were present to deliberate on the probable candidates list.

The BJP plans to contest in coalition with the Janata Dal (United) and the All Jharkhand Students' Union Party, possibly aligning with the Lok Janshakti Party. The Jharkhand elections are crucial as the BJP aims to surpass its 2019 performance, where it won 25 of 81 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024