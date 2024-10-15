BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Polls: Key Leaders Converge

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee gathered on Tuesday evening to determine the party's candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections scheduled for November.

Key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, and national general secretary B L Santhosh were present to deliberate on the probable candidates list.

The BJP plans to contest in coalition with the Janata Dal (United) and the All Jharkhand Students' Union Party, possibly aligning with the Lok Janshakti Party. The Jharkhand elections are crucial as the BJP aims to surpass its 2019 performance, where it won 25 of 81 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)