Pollution Politics: Delhi's Air Quality Struggles Under Fire
The BJP accuses Delhi's AAP government of poor action on pollution. Despite Environment Minister Rai's declarations of clean air, a firecracker ban was announced. BJP's Sachdeva questions AAP's efforts, blaming stubble burning in Punjab. Atishi defends by citing measures under GRAP against dust pollution.
The BJP has alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government is faltering in effectively tackling the capital's persistent pollution problems.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticized Environment Minister Gopal Rai for inconsistent claims about air quality. Rai announced a clean air status earlier, only to impose a firecracker ban the same day.
The Delhi government has banned firecrackers until January 2025, anticipating worsening winter air conditions. Concerns were also raised by Sachdeva about Chief Minister Atishi's steps to address stubble burning in AAP-governed Punjab.
