Diplomatic Delicacy: US and Israel Amidst Middle Eastern Tensions
The Biden administration has reportedly secured assurances from Israel it will avoid targeting Iranian nuclear or oil sites despite escalating Middle East tensions. The deployment of the US THAAD battery to Israel aims to reinforce Israeli defense and curb potential Iranian retaliation while fostering diplomatic resolutions.
The Biden administration has reportedly received assurances from Israel not to target Iranian nuclear or oil sites, as tensions in the Middle East mount. According to two US officials, these assurances came after Iran's missile barrage, as the US aims to prevent an escalation into broader conflict.
The deployment of a US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery and approximately 100 personnel to Israel is intended to strengthen the country's air defenses amid concerns over Iranian retaliation. The move follows Iran's missile attacks on Israel, countered by US support.
While the US has reaffirmed its commitment to Israel's security, officials caution that assurances might not be guaranteed due to shifting circumstances and Israel's past fluctuating adherence to commitments, often influenced by its domestic politics.
