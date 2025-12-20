India's Diplomatic Prowess: Key to Russia-Ukraine Peace

In a recent development, India's Ambassador to Estonia, Ashish Sinha, has underscored the nation's growing influence in international politics, particularly concerning the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. With Estonia being a Baltic nation deeply impacted by the crisis, Sinha conveyed India's potential to facilitate a peaceful resolution.

Ambassador Sinha emphasized that India's established diplomatic ties with both Russia and Ukraine, highlighted by Prime Minister Modi's visits to both countries last year, position it advantageously to promote dialogue and encourage an early ceasefire. "We have strong engagements with these countries," he stated, "which positions us to use our influence towards achieving lasting peace in the region."

The ambassador also pointed towards India's commitment to strengthening ties with Estonia by fostering academic cooperation, enhancing digital expertise exchange, and expanding trade in tech-driven sectors. "My job is to further India-Estonia bilateral relations in multilateral fora," Sinha added, recognizing Estonia's advancements in digital public services as an opportunity for mutual growth.

