Pandemic in Odisha Politics: Prasanna Patasani vs. VK Pandian

Senior BJP leader Prasanna Patasani has held former bureaucrat VK Pandian accountable for the collapse of the 24-year-old Biju Janta Dal government in Odisha.

Patasani, a former Lok Sabha and state assembly representative for the BJD, claims he was forced to leave the party due to Pandian's influence. He joined the BJP after being denied a BJD ticket in 2019.

Despite denials from BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty, who referred to a video of Patasani praising Pandian, murmurs about Pandian's lingering influence persist, shaking the political equilibrium in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)