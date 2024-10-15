Bridging the Divide: Pakistan's Call for Better India Ties
Pakistan's former interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed a strong desire for improved relations with India despite acknowledging current challenges. As Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Islamabad for the SCO summit, Kakar emphasized the need for dialogue amidst political sensitivities within Pakistan.
In a striking appeal for diplomacy, Pakistan's former interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar highlighted the country's deep yearning for better relations with India. Speaking on Tuesday, Kakar outlined the diverse consensus within Pakistan, spanning its military and political factions, towards advancing ties with New Delhi.
Kakar's comments coincided with the arrival of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Islamabad to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit. While acknowledging the current geopolitical challenges, Kakar admitted there are no immediate expectations for a breakthrough.
Despite political apprehensions, Kakar stressed the importance of paving the way for improved relations, underscoring Pakistan's intention to portray itself as a confident participant in multilateral discussions.
