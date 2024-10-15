Kamala Harris Leads Trump in Tight Presidential Race: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

In a closely contested U.S. presidential race, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has a marginal lead over Republican Donald Trump, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey shows Harris at 45% compared to Trump's 42%, highlighting a tight battle ahead of the November 5 election.

The poll reveals increased voter enthusiasm, with 78% of registered voters indicating certainty to vote, up from 74% in 2020. Enthusiasm is particularly notable among Democrats, reflecting renewed interest since the previous election cycle.

Harris gains favor on issues such as healthcare and political extremism, whereas Trump maintains an edge on economic matters. Despite the slim differences, the outcome will heavily depend on state-by-state results in key battlegrounds, where both candidates are neck and neck.

(With inputs from agencies.)