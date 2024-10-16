Left Menu

Trump Softens Stance on Federal Reserve Influence

Donald Trump indicated a shift in his views on Federal Reserve independence, suggesting he might offer opinions but not direct actions on interest rates. This marks a departure from his earlier stance, raising questions about his approach to the Fed's autonomy if re-elected.

Updated: 16-10-2024 01:56 IST
In a notable shift, Donald Trump, the U.S. Republican presidential candidate, has moderated his stance regarding involvement with Federal Reserve policy decisions. Speaking at the Chicago Economic Club and reported by Bloomberg News, Trump stated he felt entitled to offer his opinions on interest rates but did not believe he should directly order the Fed to act.

This development marks a departure from Trump's previous assertions that presidents should have a significant say in Federal Reserve rate decisions. The issue has stirred interest within economic circles and Wall Street, particularly after reports of Trump's allies drafting proposals suggesting the Fed's independence could be challenged if he was re-elected.

Despite Trump's softened approach, the Federal Reserve maintains significant operational independence, crucially supporting the U.S. dollar's status as the world's reserve currency and enabling the government to borrow extensively. The political implications of Trump's views could reshape this dynamic, especially with Jerome Powell's term as Fed Chair set to end in 2026.

