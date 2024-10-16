Omar Abdullah Set to be Sworn in as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), is poised to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar today. The ceremony will see the oath of office administered by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, marking a significant moment for the region.

The decision follows a triumphant performance in the recent Jammu Kashmir assembly elections, where the Congress-National Conference alliance secured a total of 48 seats. The NC claimed victory in 42 seats, while the Congress managed six. Strict security measures have been implemented around Abdullah's residence to ensure a smooth ceremony.

This swearing-in heralds the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganization into two Union Territories. Omar Abdullah, carrying a political legacy as the grandson of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and son of Farooq Abdullah, previously served as Chief Minister from 2009-2015 and as Union Minister of State for External Affairs under the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The lifting of Presidential rule, which had been in place since the Bharatiya Janata Party ended its coalition with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party in 2018, paved the way for this new government. An official invitation from LG Manoj Sinha, shared by Abdullah, confirmed his unanimous election as Leader of the Legislature Party.

The ceremony is expected to attract many prominent figures from the INDIA Bloc, including Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Supriya Sule, and Kanimozhi, who have already arrived in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has shared images of these leaders in a post on social media platform X, highlighting the significance of the event in the political landscape.

