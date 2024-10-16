Left Menu

Historic Milestone: Omar Abdullah Becomes First Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir UT

Omar Abdullah has been sworn in as the inaugural Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant political development. This new government replaces the presidential rule, highlighting a pivotal moment in J&K's political landscape, post the abrogation of Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:11 IST
Historic Milestone: Omar Abdullah Becomes First Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir UT
Newly sworn in Chief Minister of J-K Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, took the oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceremony was officiated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Abdullah's appointment marks a significant political shift in the region.

In a significant political development, other ministers including National Conference MLAs Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, Sakina Itoo, and Surinder Kumar Chowdhary were sworn in by LG Sinha. A notable inclusion in the Cabinet was Independent MLA Satish Sharma, representing the Chhamb assembly seat, underscoring the diverse composition of the new administration.

Prominent political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, witnessed the event. The presence of various leaders from the INDIA Bloc, such as Akhilesh Yadav and Mehbooba Mufti, highlighted the coalition's support. The government formation follows NC-Congress's victory in the assembly elections and ends the presidential rule imposed since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024