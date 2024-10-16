Historic Milestone: Omar Abdullah Becomes First Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir UT

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, took the oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceremony was officiated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Abdullah's appointment marks a significant political shift in the region.

In a significant political development, other ministers including National Conference MLAs Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, Sakina Itoo, and Surinder Kumar Chowdhary were sworn in by LG Sinha. A notable inclusion in the Cabinet was Independent MLA Satish Sharma, representing the Chhamb assembly seat, underscoring the diverse composition of the new administration.

Prominent political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, witnessed the event. The presence of various leaders from the INDIA Bloc, such as Akhilesh Yadav and Mehbooba Mufti, highlighted the coalition's support. The government formation follows NC-Congress's victory in the assembly elections and ends the presidential rule imposed since 2018.

