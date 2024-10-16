Delhi CM Atishi Eliminates NOC for Electricity, Launches Air Quality Measures

In a significant policy change, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared on Wednesday that residents of 1731 unauthorized colonies will no longer require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to apply for electricity meters. Atishi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for hindering the process by requiring NOCs, leading to delays and alleged bribery.

Furthermore, the Delhi government intensified its efforts to curb air pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) is now actively enforced, following a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Atishi. Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other top officials attended the meeting, where strategic measures were outlined to improve air quality.

Addressing air pollution, 99 teams will monitor construction sites for dust control. Various agencies will deploy 324 anti-smog guns throughout the city. The CM also appealed to residents to participate in pollution control by carpooling, avoiding burning crackers and waste, and reporting pollution via the Green Delhi app.

(With inputs from agencies.)