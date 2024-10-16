Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi Eliminates NOC for Electricity, Launches Air Quality Measures

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced that residents in 1731 unauthorized colonies can now apply for electricity meters without a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Meanwhile, strict air quality measures under the Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) are being enforced to battle pollution in the national capital.

Updated: 16-10-2024 12:24 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant policy change, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared on Wednesday that residents of 1731 unauthorized colonies will no longer require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to apply for electricity meters. Atishi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for hindering the process by requiring NOCs, leading to delays and alleged bribery.

Furthermore, the Delhi government intensified its efforts to curb air pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) is now actively enforced, following a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Atishi. Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other top officials attended the meeting, where strategic measures were outlined to improve air quality.

Addressing air pollution, 99 teams will monitor construction sites for dust control. Various agencies will deploy 324 anti-smog guns throughout the city. The CM also appealed to residents to participate in pollution control by carpooling, avoiding burning crackers and waste, and reporting pollution via the Green Delhi app.

