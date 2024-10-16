Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party Taps Ex-Army Vice Chief for Bihar Bypoll

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has announced Lt. Gen. Krishna Singh, former vice chief of army staff, as its candidate for the Tarari assembly bypoll in Bihar. Kishor, along with party leaders, emphasized the pride in Singh's candidacy, highlighting it amidst the district's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has named Lieutenant General Krishna Singh, former vice chief of army staff, as its nominee for the Tarari assembly seat bypoll in Bihar.

The declaration was made during a press conference featuring Kishor, renowned as a political strategist-turned-activist, and the party's working president Manoj Bharti, a diplomat-turned-politician. With this announcement, the party aims to strengthen its foothold in the political landscape.

Kishor revealed that the party intends to announce candidates for three other bypolls soon. Describing Singh as the only vice chief from Bihar beside the late S K Sinha, Kishor expressed pride in the candidacy, amidst the challenges of illegal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

