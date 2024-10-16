Omar Abdullah Takes Oath: A New Chapter for Jammu & Kashmir
Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing satisfaction, announced Omar Abdullah's swearing-in as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. At the ceremony, attended by prominent INDIA bloc leaders, Kharge emphasized efforts to jointly work for restoring statehood, marking a hopeful turn for democracy in the region.
- Country:
- India
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, on Wednesday expressed contentment over the swearing-in of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge affirmed the two parties would collaborate to regain the region's statehood.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by a host of INDIA bloc leaders, featuring Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other left leaders such as Prakash Karat and D Raja, along with DMK's Kanimozhi and NCP's Supriya Sule.
Kharge stated, "Our alliance partner becoming chief minister is a significant triumph for J-K. Democracy has been restored, and we will work together tirelessly until statehood is regained," highlighting a united front in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tibetan Youth Congress Calls for End to Cultural Genocide with 400km Cycle Rally
Assam BJP Demands Apology Over Congress Remarks on Semiconductor Project
BJP Labels Congress As 'Hypocritical' Over Wangchuk's Detention
BJP's Anurag Thakur Accuses Congress of Corruption Ahead of Haryana Elections
Modi Accuses Congress of False Promises, Appeals for BJP Support in Haryana