Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath: A New Chapter for Jammu & Kashmir

Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing satisfaction, announced Omar Abdullah's swearing-in as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. At the ceremony, attended by prominent INDIA bloc leaders, Kharge emphasized efforts to jointly work for restoring statehood, marking a hopeful turn for democracy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:58 IST
Omar Abdullah Takes Oath: A New Chapter for Jammu & Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, on Wednesday expressed contentment over the swearing-in of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge affirmed the two parties would collaborate to regain the region's statehood.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by a host of INDIA bloc leaders, featuring Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other left leaders such as Prakash Karat and D Raja, along with DMK's Kanimozhi and NCP's Supriya Sule.

Kharge stated, "Our alliance partner becoming chief minister is a significant triumph for J-K. Democracy has been restored, and we will work together tirelessly until statehood is regained," highlighting a united front in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024