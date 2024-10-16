Omar Abdullah Takes Oath: A New Chapter for Jammu & Kashmir

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, on Wednesday expressed contentment over the swearing-in of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge affirmed the two parties would collaborate to regain the region's statehood.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by a host of INDIA bloc leaders, featuring Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other left leaders such as Prakash Karat and D Raja, along with DMK's Kanimozhi and NCP's Supriya Sule.

Kharge stated, "Our alliance partner becoming chief minister is a significant triumph for J-K. Democracy has been restored, and we will work together tirelessly until statehood is regained," highlighting a united front in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)