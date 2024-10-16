Poland's Asylum Suspension Sparks Controversy
Poland's plan to suspend the right to asylum on the Belarus border, aimed at improving security, faces criticism from President Andrzej Duda. He argues it will not enhance border security and will harm Belarusian dissidents seeking refuge. The measure has sparked political debate within Poland.
- Poland
Poland's president has voiced strong opposition to the government's proposal to suspend asylum rights along the Belarusian border, asserting that such a move would not bolster national security.
President Andrzej Duda's remarks came as he addressed parliament, where he outlined concerns that the suspension would adversely affect Belarusian opposition figures seeking safety in Poland.
The government's plan, intended to curb migration, has ignited a contentious debate, highlighting the delicate balance between border security and humanitarian obligations.
