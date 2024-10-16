Poland's Asylum Suspension Sparks Controversy

Poland's president has voiced strong opposition to the government's proposal to suspend asylum rights along the Belarusian border, asserting that such a move would not bolster national security.

President Andrzej Duda's remarks came as he addressed parliament, where he outlined concerns that the suspension would adversely affect Belarusian opposition figures seeking safety in Poland.

The government's plan, intended to curb migration, has ignited a contentious debate, highlighting the delicate balance between border security and humanitarian obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)