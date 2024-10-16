High Probability of Ukraine War Ending Soon: Slovak PM

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed optimism regarding the conclusion of the war in Ukraine, highlighting a high chance of peace in the near future. Fico's comments came ahead of his attendance at a European Union summit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The summit is set to feature Zelenskiy's presentation of a 'Victory plan', a move seen as pivotal by Fico, who discussed this potential breakthrough with a parliamentary committee. He remarked on the evolving conversation touching on Ukraine's possible invitation to join NATO.

The involvement of major European players and Ukraine's leadership in this summit is anticipated to bring significant news, possibly steering the conflict toward resolution, Fico suggested, hinting at upcoming diplomatic strategies and alliances.

