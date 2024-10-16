Bomb Threat Diverts Flight, BJP Calls for Sacrifices, Tragedy Strikes Gujarat, and Aaditya Thackeray's Promise
A bomb threat led to an IndiGo flight being diverted, which was later deemed a hoax. BJP leader Bawankule urged CM Shinde to make electoral sacrifices. Tragedy struck an agrotech firm in Gujarat with workers' deaths. Aaditya Thackeray assured the continuation of popular schemes if MVA returns.
An IndiGo flight bound for Delhi from Mumbai was urgently diverted to Ahmedabad owing to a bomb threat, which officials later confirmed was a hoax, causing unnecessary alarm.
In political news, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde needs to show willingness to compromise on seat-sharing for upcoming assembly polls to sustain the alliance.
Tragedy hit Gujarat's Kutch district as five workers cleaning a sludge tank at an agrotech firm died due to asphyxiation. Additionally, Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) stated that the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and toll waivers would remain intact if the MVA regains power.
