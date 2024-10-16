Left Menu

Bomb Threat Diverts Flight, BJP Calls for Sacrifices, Tragedy Strikes Gujarat, and Aaditya Thackeray's Promise

A bomb threat led to an IndiGo flight being diverted, which was later deemed a hoax. BJP leader Bawankule urged CM Shinde to make electoral sacrifices. Tragedy struck an agrotech firm in Gujarat with workers' deaths. Aaditya Thackeray assured the continuation of popular schemes if MVA returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:03 IST
Bomb Threat Diverts Flight, BJP Calls for Sacrifices, Tragedy Strikes Gujarat, and Aaditya Thackeray's Promise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight bound for Delhi from Mumbai was urgently diverted to Ahmedabad owing to a bomb threat, which officials later confirmed was a hoax, causing unnecessary alarm.

In political news, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde needs to show willingness to compromise on seat-sharing for upcoming assembly polls to sustain the alliance.

Tragedy hit Gujarat's Kutch district as five workers cleaning a sludge tank at an agrotech firm died due to asphyxiation. Additionally, Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) stated that the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and toll waivers would remain intact if the MVA regains power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024