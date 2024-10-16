Left Menu

Germany's New Industrial Policy: A Call to Unite

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to convene business associations and trade unions to devise a new policy aimed at preserving Germany's industrial sector. Emphasizing the importance of industry, Scholz termed Germany as an industrial nation and urged collective efforts for economic sustainability.

Berlin | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:14 IST
In a bid to sustain the pillars of Germany's economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared on Wednesday his intent to gather the country's leading business associations and trade unions for a pivotal meeting in October. The agenda: crafting a new policy to protect Germany's industrial sector.

Addressing parliament, Scholz stressed the nation's identity as an industrial powerhouse. "We have to fight especially for industry here in Germany," he asserted, highlighting the sector's vital role in Europe's largest economy.

The Chancellor's initiative underscores a call for unity among industry leaders and labor representatives, aiming to fortify the economy against global challenges and ensure the longevity of Germany's industrial dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

