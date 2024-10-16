Germany's New Industrial Policy: A Call to Unite

In a bid to sustain the pillars of Germany's economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared on Wednesday his intent to gather the country's leading business associations and trade unions for a pivotal meeting in October. The agenda: crafting a new policy to protect Germany's industrial sector.

Addressing parliament, Scholz stressed the nation's identity as an industrial powerhouse. "We have to fight especially for industry here in Germany," he asserted, highlighting the sector's vital role in Europe's largest economy.

The Chancellor's initiative underscores a call for unity among industry leaders and labor representatives, aiming to fortify the economy against global challenges and ensure the longevity of Germany's industrial dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)