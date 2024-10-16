Omar Abdullah Takes Oath, Promises Peace in Jammu and Kashmir

On Wednesday, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda expressed his assurance in Omar Abdullah's leadership as he was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gowda, a senior leader of the JD(S), extended his congratulations to the National Conference leader, emphasizing his special affection for the region.

He further conveyed his best wishes to Abdulllah and his father, Farooq Abdullah, reinforcing his hope that peace and development will flourish in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)