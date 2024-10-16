Omar Abdullah Takes Oath, Promises Peace in Jammu and Kashmir
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda expressed confidence in Omar Abdullah's ability to bring peace and development to Jammu and Kashmir as he took office as chief minister. Gowda offered his congratulations and best wishes to Abdullah and his father, Farooq Abdullah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda expressed his assurance in Omar Abdullah's leadership as he was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
Gowda, a senior leader of the JD(S), extended his congratulations to the National Conference leader, emphasizing his special affection for the region.
He further conveyed his best wishes to Abdulllah and his father, Farooq Abdullah, reinforcing his hope that peace and development will flourish in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Engineer Rashid Refutes BJP Alliance, Prioritizes Kashmiri Peace
Iran Rebukes Israel's Labeling of Hezbollah as Terrorist Group, Calls for Middle East Peace
Chief Minister Honors Narmada River at Overflowing Sardar Sarovar Dam
Italy's Role in G7 to Foster Middle East Peace
Controversial Land Allotment Case Envelops Karnataka Chief Minister's Family