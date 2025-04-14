Murshidabad Edges Towards Peace: Shops Reopen Amid Recovery Efforts
In Murshidabad, West Bengal, normalcy is gradually returning as shops reopen and displaced families start coming back. Law enforcement efforts focus on restoring peace, with ongoing arrests to quell unrest. Authorities emphasize the importance of verifying information to stop rumour-mongering, aiming for peaceful stability.
- Country:
- India
The situation in violence-stricken Murshidabad, West Bengal, is slowly regaining normalcy as shops reopen and displaced families begin returning, according to a senior police officer.
Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), highlighted ongoing efforts to reestablish peace and stability. Nineteen families have already returned home, with collaborative work between Malda and Murshidabad district administrations ensuring their safe relocation.
To prevent further unrest, Shamim appealed to the public to avoid spreading rumours and misinformation, noting 210 arrests have been made so far. Police emphasized restoring normalcy by urging shopkeepers to resume business and residents to return to regular life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
