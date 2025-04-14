Left Menu

Murshidabad Edges Towards Peace: Shops Reopen Amid Recovery Efforts

In Murshidabad, West Bengal, normalcy is gradually returning as shops reopen and displaced families start coming back. Law enforcement efforts focus on restoring peace, with ongoing arrests to quell unrest. Authorities emphasize the importance of verifying information to stop rumour-mongering, aiming for peaceful stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:40 IST
Murshidabad Edges Towards Peace: Shops Reopen Amid Recovery Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The situation in violence-stricken Murshidabad, West Bengal, is slowly regaining normalcy as shops reopen and displaced families begin returning, according to a senior police officer.

Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), highlighted ongoing efforts to reestablish peace and stability. Nineteen families have already returned home, with collaborative work between Malda and Murshidabad district administrations ensuring their safe relocation.

To prevent further unrest, Shamim appealed to the public to avoid spreading rumours and misinformation, noting 210 arrests have been made so far. Police emphasized restoring normalcy by urging shopkeepers to resume business and residents to return to regular life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025