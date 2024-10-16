NDA Leaders to Convene in Chandigarh After Haryana CM Oath Ceremony

In a pivotal gathering, Chief Ministers and their deputies from NDA-ruled states are set to converge in Chandigarh on Thursday at 4 pm, right after the scheduled oath-taking ceremony of Haryana's Chief Minister-designate Nayab Singh Saini. This meeting comes as part of the celebrations marking Saini's second term as the state's leader.

Nayab Singh Saini, chosen on Wednesday as the head of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is poised to take the oath of office on October 17. This marks a significant victory for the BJP as it forms its third consecutive government in Haryana, securing 48 seats in the recent 90-member assembly elections.

Union Minister Shah highlighted the victory as a testament to BJP's developmental narrative championed by Prime Minister Modi. He emphasized that Haryana's success reflects the party's effective policies, noting that no other party has managed to re-elect a Chief Minister for a third term since the 1980s.

