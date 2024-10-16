Tensions Rise as Mozambique's Frelimo Leads Elections Amidst Fraud Claims

In Mozambique, the ruling party Frelimo was ahead in provisional election results across all provinces, sparking allegations of fraud from opposition parties, with calls for strikes. Critics accuse Frelimo of election rigging, accusations the party has consistently denied since taking power in 1975.

Daniel Chapo, Frelimo's presidential candidate, was expected to secure victory in the October 9 election. However, independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, viewed as Chapo's primary competitor, claimed he was leading based on his calculations and urged a nationwide strike on October 21, accusing Frelimo of retaining control over resources and power.

The Democratic Movement of Mozambique's presidential candidate, Lutero Simango, announced plans to legally contest the results, as election observers noted the polls fell short of international democratic standards. The situation remains tense with independent reports of protests in Nampula, though not yet verified.

